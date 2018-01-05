Heavy snow falls in Italy

Authorities issued an avalanche warning in the mountains of northwestern Italy as a snow storm hit yesterday (Thursday).

More than six feet of snow fell in just a few hours at a ski resort in the region.

Yesterday (Friday) officials put the risk of an avalanche at four on a scale of one to five.

Authorities closed a main road leading to the resort overnight.

They reopened the road and canceled the avalanche warning today (Friday).

A German woman and her eleven-year-old daughter were killed in an avalanche while skiing in another part of northern Italy on Wednesday (Jan 5).