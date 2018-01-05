Heavy snow falls in Italy

Italy Snow
(NBC News) -
Authorities issued an avalanche warning in the mountains of northwestern Italy as a snow storm hit yesterday (Thursday).
More than six feet of snow fell in just a few hours at a ski resort in the region.
Yesterday (Friday) officials put the risk of an avalanche at four on a scale of one to five.
Authorities closed a main road leading to the resort overnight.
They reopened the road and canceled the avalanche warning today (Friday).
A German woman and her eleven-year-old daughter were killed in an avalanche while skiing in another part of northern Italy on Wednesday (Jan 5).