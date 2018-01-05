185th Air Refueling Wing named an Air Force Outstanding Unit

Once again the 185th Air Refueling Wing has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.



This time it is for the time period from 2015 through 2016.



The honor is given to units that exhibit overall excellence.



Colonel Larry Christensen says the award honors more than the unit's hard work.



"We actually recruit local here from the Siouxland area. So when I say that this is not just an award for the unit itself, it's also for the community because without the support of the community, employers and family we would not be able to accomplish what we're doing today," said Colonel Larry Christensen.



This is the ninth time they have received the award.