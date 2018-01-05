Minnesota man faces multiple charges in Estherville, IA domestic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota man faces multiple charges in Estherville, IA domestic assaults

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Minnesota man faces ten charges after allegedly violating a no contact order twice, and allegedly assaulting the same woman twice in three days.

Estherville, Iowa, police began their investigation, on Tuesday morning, when a 911 dispatcher answered a call and heard screaming in the background.

They responded to 702 North 8th Street. The victim answered the door, and told police that the suspect, 32-year-old David Hofmann, of Heron Lake, Minnesota, was hiding in a bedroom closet.

Police arrested Hofmann, and charged him with Domestic Abuse Assault, and Violation of a No-Contact Order. Hofmann later bonded out of jail.

Two days later, a friend of the victim said she might be in danger, again. When police arrived back at the home on North 8th Street, they, again, found Hofmann hiding in the bedroom.

The victim said Hofmann broke into her home, and assaulted her in front of her children "for what felt like hours."

Hofmann faces additional charges including Domestic Assault, Willful Injury, Burglary, Child Endangerment and drug charges.

