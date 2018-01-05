SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Friday

Cherokee beat Western Christian, 77-65, on Friday night.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denison-Schleswig 65 Atlantic 46 F
Alta-Aurelia 62 Southeast Valley 33 F
Yankton 59 Watertown 39 F
CWC 49 Spalding Academy 41 F
Newell-Fonda 70 PAC/LM 33 F
Santee 65 St. Edward 28 F
Boyer Valley 53 CR-Bayard 26 F
Logan-Magnolia 49 Underwood 26 F
Ponca 63 Allen 14 F
Norfolk Catholic 39 Battle Creek 29 F
O'Neill 51 Boone Central 42 F
Sioux Center 64 Boyden-Hull 40 F
Hinton 57 CC-Everly 51 F/OT
Okoboji 64 Central Lyon 45 F
West Holt 70 Clearwater-Orchard 28 F
South Sioux City 67 Crofton 51 F
Emmetsburg 39 East Sac County 37 F
Spencer 49 Estherville LC 41 F
M-OC-FV 53 George-Little Rock 40 F
Winnebago 65 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 57 F
Lincoln Lutheran 55 Lutheran N'east 31 F
Unity Christian 60 MMC/RU 34 F
Plainview 44 Neligh-Oakdale 32 F
Lawton-Bronson 53 OA-BCIG 48 F
Siouxland Christian 51 Omaha Nation 50 F
Creighton 43 Randolph 42 F
South O'Brien 62 Remsen St. Mary's 18 F
West Monona 71 River Valley 24 F
Le Mars 50 S.C. East 28 F
West Lyon 57 Sheldon 29 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 59 SL St. Mary's 22 F
Oakland-Craig 36 Stanton 30 F
Ewing 55 Wausa 32 F
Sioux Central 53 WB-Mallard 29 F
S.C. West 59 West Sioux 48 F
Cherokee 77 Western Christian 65 F
Ridge View 52 Westwood 47 F
Bloomfield 51 Winside 17 F
West Pt-Beemer 67 Wisner-Pilger 30 F
Exira-EHK 74 Woodbine 22 F
Hartington-N'castle 49 Wynot 36 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Boyer Valley 58 CR-Bayard 50 F
IKM-Manning 53 Griswold 25 F
Vermillion 56 Parkston 45 F
Alta-Aurelia 76 Southeast Valley 39 F
Yankton 70 Watertown 48 F
Ar-We-Va 79 Paton-Churdan 71 F
Omaha Central 79 Bishop Heelan 49 F
Wynot 70 Bloomfield 35 F
O'Neill 71 Boone Central/NG 60 F
Sioux Center 83 Boyden-Hull 50 F
Western Christian 82 Cherokee 39 F
West Holt 56 Clearwater-Orchard 43 F
Atlantic 66 Denison-Schleswig 44 F
Wakefield 72 Emerson-Hubbard 33 F
Wausa 54 Ewing 47 F
MOC-FV 62 George-Little Rock 59 F
Gehlen Catholic 69 Harris-Lake Park 57 F
OA-BCIG 63 Lawton-Bronson 44 F
S.C. East 78 Le Mars 39 F
Unity Christian 71 MMC/RU 35 F
Kingsley-Pierson 68 MVAO/COU 61 F/OT
Homer 60 Pender 51 F
Westwood 48 Ridge View 42 F
So. Central Calhoun 79 SL St. Mary's 69 F
Remsen St. Mary's 53 South O'Brien 47 F/OT
Oakland-Craig 60 Stanton 30 F
BR/LD 84 Tekamah-Herman 31 F
Akron-Westfield 62 Trinity Christian 55 F
Sioux Central 63 WB-Mallard 44 F
Sheldon 57 West Lyon 52 F
River Valley 43 West Monona 39 F
West Pt-Beemer 48 Wisner-Pilger 43 F
Exira-EHK 93 Woodbine 65 F
Winside 46 Hartington-Newcastle 43 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wayne State 83 Concordia-St Paul 71 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Drake 80 Missouri State 68 F
UNI 53 Southern Illinois 60 F/OT
Creighton 65 St. Johns 72 F/OT
Wayne State 72 Concordia-St Paul 47 F
--COLLEGE WRESTLING
South Dakota St. 30 Oregon State 13 F
Iowa 49 Michigan State 6 F
Northern Colorado 22 Iowa State 20 F
Illinois 18 Nebraska 17 F
--USHL HOCKEY
Sioux City 4 Tri-City 5 F/OT