Benefit held for Le Mars, IA woman in need of heart transplant

A Le Mars, IA woman has done everything over the years to give to her community.

Saturday, the town of Le Mars gathered to help her.

Deb Campbell is suffering heart failure and needs help with medical costs for travel to Phoenix, AZ for a transplant.

Friends, family, and anyone that knows Campbell joined at Saint Joseph's Church in Le Mars to lend her their hand.

Money was raised through a benefit dinner and silent auction at the event.

"We had a private conversation one time and she says, 'I've never been dealt the death card. I don't know how to play this hand.' And I said, 'Deb, you have to let people help you,'" said Mary Kay Dreckman.

Campbell was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2001.

She fought the disease and it came back a year and a half later.

She went through radiation and chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.

Last spring, while at a routine check-up in Sioux City, Campbell felt a lot of pressure in her chest.

After many tests, doctors discovered she had heart failure.

Campbell was sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Doctors there said Campbell needed to be transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix to get the care she needed.

Campbell, and her husband, Bob, had some issues with their insurance company paying for the transfer.

On December 19th, doctors said they would continue to appeal insurance, but Campbell needed to go to Phoenix, in spite of the high costs.

"She is very positive. She has made peace. She says, 'I know we all have to go at some time,' and she has accepted that...but she's a fighter," said Dreckman.

The turnover time for a heart transplant at the clinic in Phoenix is one to two months.

Campbell and her family still don't know if insurance will help cover the $38,000 flight to Arizona.