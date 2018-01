Arctic air has had a hold on Siouxland for quite a while now.



In fact the last time Sioux City got to 32 degrees or higher was December 21st.



That's a stretch of sixteen days in a row below freezing when including Saturday.



It's not anywhere close to a record though; that record was set from December 1978 through February 1979 when Sioux City was below freezing for 52 days straight!