Bridal show offers one stop shopping for future brides and grooms

Siouxland brides got a taste of the latest wedding styles at the annual iHeart media bridal show, Sunday.

Brides filled up the Sioux City Convention Center to take a look at vendors from across Siouxland.

Everything brides need to know ahead of the big day was on display.

Brides were able to look at bridal gowns, taste cakes and hear from different venues.

Before the I do's brides are able to see how much they will be spending.

"When you're getting married, you've got the burden of all kinds of things and the stress. It's an opportunity for you to come to a place where the vendors are and you can price things out. When you really get down to it it comes to what you can afford and put together for your wedding," says Rob Powers, with Iheart Media.

Brides were able to get more of a feel for what they want ahead of their big day.

One Bride says it was useful to be able to see all the vendors in one place.

"They have some really cool cake displays and a lot of different options," says bride to be, Jessie Hughes.

Those getting ready to tie the knot were able to learn about things one may not typically think about, like the lighting at a reception.

"Lighting is the ultimate personification. Everyone has a color pallet. If you look at Pinterest boards, which every bride has a Pinterest board, you can use the colors to help enhance the event spaces that they're in, make something look totally different, totally beautiful," says Chris Hintz, with Pinnacle Productions.

Brides were also able to check out the catering options Siouxland has to offer.