Metros continue strong start with shutout of Lincoln

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Connor Sand notched two goals and two assists, Drake Beller added a goal and three assists, and the Metros smashed Lincoln 8-0 on Sunday.

The blowout started relatively slowly for Sioux City, who didn't score until Max Beller put one away in the final minute of the first period.

But the Metros (12-1-1) peppered the second period with goals from Sand, James Page, Drake Beller, and Reese McDonald, to go up 5-0. 

Sioux City enjoyed a 49-14 shots advantage in the game, and that translated to a heavy offensive output. Sand scored his second goal less than five minutes into the third period. Grant Newman and Cale Bricker added the final two goals of the game.

Seven different Metros found the back of the net.

With the win, Sioux City pulled into a second-place tie in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings, drawing even with Kansas City. Both teams have 25 points, three points shy of first-place Omaha.

The Metros are back in action on Saturday, visiting Ames at 7:45 p.m.

