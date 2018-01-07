Above average temps stick around to kick off the week

Warmer temperatures have finally returned to Siouxland!



The streak of sixteen straight days below freezing was snapped as highs surged Sunday into the 30s across the area with a few cities even breaking the 40 degree mark.



We stayed mostly dry with just a few sprinkles dotted across the area.



We'll drop into the upper teens tonight with decreasing clouds overhead.



We may see a little patchy fog develop with light winds in place and some snow melt taking place.



Monday looks even better with highs near 40 and sunshine through the day.



Some fog may again be present Monday night but otherwise quiet weather stays in place with above average temperatures continuing into Wednesday.



Things change in a big way come Wednesday night though.



A strong cold front will move in, bringing a chance for a mix of precipitation late Wednesday evening changing over to snow which looks to last into Thursday.



With windy conditions in place this system could cause some problems through the area.



It's still a little early to pin down the track of the system and snowfall amounts so continue to check in the Storm Team 4 as we get closer to the storm's arrival.



Temperatures look to plummet through Thursday as arctic air drives back into the area.



More light snow looks possible Friday night into Saturday with highs in the low teens through the weekend.