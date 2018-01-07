UNI men lose sixth-straight game - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UNI men lose sixth-straight game

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Northern Iowa fell to Loyola on Sunday, 56-50. Northern Iowa fell to Loyola on Sunday, 56-50.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Clayton Custer scored 11 points and Ben Richardson hit a big 3-pointer to spark a late run as Loyola-Chicago rallied for a 56-50 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

The Ramblers (12-4, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game skid on the road in league play, trailed 48-47 when Richardson connected from long range to ignite a game-ending 9-2 run over the final 3:04. Wyatt Lohaus' basket pulled Northern Iowa (8-8, 0-4) within 52-50 with 1:54 left to play, but the Panthers were held scoreless from there.

Bennett Koch totaled 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for UNI, while Tywhon Pickford added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Lohaus scored 11 with six boards.

Loyola-Chicago shot 41 percent from 3-point range, but just 31 percent from inside the arc. Northern Iowa, which had a 26-23 lead at halftime, hit just 6 of 20 from distance and shot 36.5 percent overall. The Panthers have lost six straight.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.