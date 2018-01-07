Bill seeks to stop drone use to spy on people, harass cows

Using a drone to spy on neighbors, drop drugs into prisons or harass cows could lead to criminal charges under a new bill Nebraska lawmakers will consider later this year.

The measure would impose new safety and privacy rules on the remote-control flying machines that are now used for dozens of jobs throughout the state.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue says she introduced the bill to protect the public without overregulating drones, the kind of technology she said is critical to the state's economic growth.

The Federal Aviation Administration already oversees drones, but Blood says the agency hasn't addressed all of the public safety concerns.

The bill would impose restrictions on flying drones near prisons or private property without permission, and using them to harass livestock.