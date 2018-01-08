Extreme temperatures soar to 117-degrees in Sydney, Australia - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Extreme temperatures soar to 117-degrees in Sydney, Australia

Dangerous heat is roasting parts of Australia with temperatures that haven't been seen in decades.

The temperature in Sydney hit an almost 80-year high of 117 degrees on Sunday, a sharp contrast to the cold that has gripped other parts of the world.

The temperature was just shy of the city's all-time high of 118, set in 1939.

The New South Wales police deputy commissioner said the state's heat wave plan had been activated to respond to "severe to extreme heat conditions."

Thousands were left without power, and total fire bans were put in place as officials warned of a severe danger.

Residents were urged to drink extra water and limit their time outdoors because of air pollution resulting from the hot weather.

