A water main break Sunday added to weekend weather woes at New York's JFK Airport.

Airport employees cleared the water from the floor inside terminal four Sunday.

The flood just added to flight delays from Saturday when pilots arrived to find there were no gates available for hours.

Sunday's floodwaters inundated a terminal housing customs after a pipe in the sprinkler system broke.

Airport officials blamed the issue on the extreme cold, frozen equipment, and staff shortages.