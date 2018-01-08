Iowa regents won't make tuition decisions until June - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa regents won't make tuition decisions until June

Posted:
The Iowa Board of Regents isn't expected to make a final decision on tuition increases at the state's three public universities until June The Iowa Board of Regents isn't expected to make a final decision on tuition increases at the state's three public universities until June
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The Iowa Board of Regents isn't expected to make a final decision on tuition increases at the state's three public universities until June.

The Des Moines Register reports that will leave students with only a few weeks to make financial plans before the start of the next academic year. Presidents at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa have proposed tuition hikes ranging from 1.75 to 11.7 percent over the next five years.

For the past two years, regents have set tuition rates in December, but have had to approve additional hikes right before the start of the academic year.

Regents spokesman Josh Lehman says the board doesn't want that to happen this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.