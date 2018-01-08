DeSoto Lake now open for ice fishing through February - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

DeSoto Lake now open for ice fishing through February

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (AP) -

Ice fishing is now open on DeSoto Lake from now through the end of February.

The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge says it's up to individual anglers to determine whether the ice is safe each day. A general guideline is 4 inches of clear and solid ice at a minimum for foot travel and ice fishing. The refuge's visitor center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on federal holidays. Visitors can see the lake from inside the center. In recent days, eagles, ducks, swans and geese have been seen from the visitor center. The center also has bird feeders that attract an array of birds.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located north of Omaha, near Missouri Valley, Iowa and Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

