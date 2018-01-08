Continental plans $9.3 million expansion at its Norfolk manufact - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Continental plans $9.3 million expansion at its Norfolk manufacturing plant

A $9.3 million expansion is planned at a Norfolk, Nebraska manufacturing plant. Continental says it will add more than 19,000 square feet to the rubber-mixing operations at its industrial hose plant.

The expansion is expected to create more than 30 new jobs. The plant currently employs about 360 people.

The facility primarily manufactures hoses and rubber compounds. The new mixing operations will enable it to supply compound for whitewall tires for passenger cars.

Plant manager Dan Granatowicz says construction work will begin immediately and should be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year.

