Olympians talk about the bumps along the way to PyeongChang

Pain is an everyday companion to Olympic athletes, and those going to PyeongChang next month can tell you that rising to the top of a podium usually comes after falling down, a lot.

Steven Nyman said, "Going 100 miles an hour, you do not notice what's really going on. Everything you're doing while ski racing is just "go faster, go faster, go faster." At that speed a lot can go wrong. You have to be strong enough to pull yourself forward. If you can't do that and a ski catches on the snow, all of a sudden you can be tumbling. I've tumbled quite a bit. I've broken this leg. I've broken this leg."

Aaron Blunck said, "Most painful one was definitely the bulged disc in my L-5, S1."

Lindsey Vonn said, "I crashed in Torino and hurt my back. Also I had a couple of concussions. I tore my MCL, which came off the bone down here. I have a spiral fracture of the humerus. Not humorous. Which then has nerve damage to my right hand, so I couldn't move my fingers or hold on to anything, like my ski pole."

Torin Yater-Wallace said, "I don't even know where to start."



