Before they get to PyeongChang, these Olympians have to push the

Before they get to PyeongChang, these Olympians have to push themselves to the edge to experience the highest level of success

Do you like to go fast? Go high? Go where others fear to go? Most Olympians do, because not only do they do what others can't, they do what others won't.

John Daly said, "I like when it gets a little scary."

Mikaela Shiffrin said, "Zero to sixty in under a second. You go from driving and creating speed to just holding on for dear life." 

Ashley Caldwell said, "There's something inherently scary about doing triple backflips sixty feet in the air."
 
Chris Mazdzer said, "Feeling five G forces pressing on your body, it's the most intense 45 seconds."

Daly said, "If you drive too hard you go slow, if you drive too little, you crash."

Lindsey Vonn said, "I love speed in any shape or form. Why do you sound so surprised by that?"

NBC's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics begins live in PyeongChang, South Korea on Thursday, February 8.

