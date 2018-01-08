Mild start to workweek quickly turns wintry by Wednesday night

After a much warmer closeout to the weekend in Siouxland, conditions continue to stay above average as we kick-start the workweek. Southerly flow will continue to dominate as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will allow temps to rise back toward 40° this afternoon under an abundance of sunshine. A little back-door cold front tries to swing in later on today and this will bring the clouds back for the overnight with lows only falling into the 20s. Even milder air is expected to move in tomorrow as southerly flow ramps up yet again. Highs surge into the mid 40s across central Siouxland with some of our SW neighborhoods nearing the 50° degree mark.

Temps across Iowa Great Lakes and surrounding areas still look to rise toward 40°. Enjoy it while it's here though as big changes take place Wednesday. A strong cold front will move in, bringing a chance for a mix of precipitation late Wednesday evening changing over to snow which looks to last into Thursday. With windy conditions in place this system could cause some travel problems through the area. It's still a little early to pin down exact amounts but light to moderate snow accumulations look possible. Continue to stay with Storm Team 4 as we get closer to the storm's arrival. Temperatures then look to plummet through Thursday as Arctic air drives back into the area. Another round of snow is possible Friday into Saturday with highs falling into the sub-zero levels by this weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer