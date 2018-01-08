Oprah urged to run in 2020

Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.

Oprah Winfrey's impassioned speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her to run for president in 2020.

And she's thinking about it, according to two of her friends.

Winfrey's longtime partner - Stedman Graham - tells the Los Angeles Times "It's up to the people" whether she will be president, adding "she would absolutely do it."



