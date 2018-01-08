Wisconsin siblings to compete for Team USA Curling at the Winter Olympics

A brother and sister from Wisconsin will compete for Team USA Curling at the Winter Olympics in February, making history along the way.

First, Matt and Rebecca Hamilton qualified to compete at the Olympics with the U.S. Men's and Women's Curling teams.

Then, they earned the spot on the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the debut of the sport in PyeongChang.

Just outside Madison's Beltline is the Madison Curling Club. It's home ice for team USA Curlers Matt and Rebecca Hamilton.

"Curl!" "Curl! There it goes."

Matt has been curling since his early teens and he convinced Rebecca to compete.

Matt Hamilton, on Team USA Curling said, "My sister's the best female curler I know and the best female sweeper I know.

All of the media attention they've been getting is something new for them.

Matt said, "Our schedule is packed and it's great because I'm a ham and love being in front of the camera."

A few weeks ago they got to ham it up on the Tonight Show.

Rebecca Hamilton, on Team USA Curling said, "We got to walk around, tour, go on the show. Jimmy was awesome. Jason Sudeikis was really cool as well and we just had a great time."

Olympic Curling competition begins February 7 and the siblings say there a few things fans can watch for, like Matt's custom curling shoes.

Matt said, "I made them through Nike. They're custom with the gold swoosh for the hopes that I'm going to be repping some more gold in Korea."

Also, watch for the looks that only siblings can give each other.

Matt said, "We've got a lot of non-verbal communication so you'll see a lot of death glares or smiles or thumbs up or stuff like that 31."

And if they have any downtime during the Olympics, there is someone both siblings hope to meet.

Rebecca said, "I'd have to go Shaun White. I've grown up snowboarding with Matt as well so would be cool to see him and see all of his accomplishments.