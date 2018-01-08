2018 South Dakota Legislative Session set to kick off Tuesday at Noon

The 2018 South Dakota Legislative Session is set to kick off Tuesday at Noon with the State of the State address.

KTIV had the chance to speak with Sen. Bob Bolin ahead of the session.

Bolin says there are a few big things lawmakers across the state of South Dakota will be looking to do this year.

One major one for Bolin? Making it more difficult to make a change to the state constitution.

He says he will be helping to put forward a bill that would propose 55% majority to make a change to the constitution.

That differs from the current law that requires a simple majority.

Bolin says if this passes the legislature this session the state of South Dakota would see this on the ballot in November of 2018.