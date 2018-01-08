Attorney General files lawsuit against Sioux City electronic waste recycler

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has filed a lawsuit against the Sioux City owner of several defunct electronic waste recycling businesses, alleging that for years he and his companies collected waste disposal fees and then illegally stored or disposed of millions of pounds of electronic components, including hazardous waste.

The lawsuit alleges Aaron Rochester failed to properly dispose of 17 million pounds of e-waste in Iowa and Nebraska, including hazardous waste.

The estimated cleanup cost in Iowa alone is $1.5 million.

The lawsuit alleges Rochester and his companies, including Recycletronics-Disabled Veterans at Work, Siouxland PC, and The Name Ministries, illegally dumped and stored waste at licensed and unlicensed locations in Sioux City and Akron, Iowa, and South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Rochester is a former Sioux City council member and former city environmental advisory board member.