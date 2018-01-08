AP Iowa boys high school basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa boys high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:
Class 4A
1. Iowa City, West (10) 8-0 100
2. Des Moines, North 8-1 84
3. Johnston 8-1 78
4. Waukee 8-1 67
5. Sioux City, East 6-1 58
6. Des Moines, Hoover 8-1 39
7. Dubuque, Hempstead 7-1 38
8. North Scott, Eldridge 8-1 32
9. Dubuque, Senior 7-2 22
10. Pleasant Valley 8-1 19
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6.
Class 3A
1. Oskaloosa (7) 10-0 96
2. Glenwood (3) 9-0 88
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7-1 76
4. Mount Pleasant 8-2 63
5. Norwalk 8-1 61
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 5-3 51
7. Harlan 7-1 27
8. Charles City 8-1 26
9. Le Mars 6-3 25
10. Spirit Lake 7-3 13
Others receiving votes: Winterset 10. Pella 6. Wahlert, Dubuque 4. Carroll 3. Webster City 1.
Class 2A
1. Western Christian, Hull (5) 8-0 93
2. Sioux Center (4) 9-0 92
3. Van Meter (1) 10-0 77
4. Aplington-Parkersburg 10-0 62
5. Cascade,Western Dubuque 11-0 52
6. Sheldon 9-1 51
7. South Hamilton, Jewell 11-0 49
8. Northeast, Goose Lake 10-0 20
9. Treynor 7-0 16
10. Unity Christian, Orange City 8-3 14
Others receiving votes: East Marshall, Le Grand 7. Wapello 6. Des Moines Christian 4. Forest City 3. PCM, Monroe 3. Rock Valley 1.<
Class 1A
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6) 12-0 95
2. Grand View Christian (4) 9-0 91
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 10-0 82
4. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8-0 63
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10-1 60
6. Lynnville-Sully 9-1 36
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 11-1 26
8. George-Little Rock 7-4 21
9. Ankeny Christian Academy 8-1 19
(tie) Dunkerton 9-0 19
Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 11. South O'Brien, Paullina 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 6. Bedford 5. Montezuma 2. New London 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 1.