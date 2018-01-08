AP Iowa boys high school basketball poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AP Iowa boys high school basketball poll

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa boys high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:

Class 4A  
1.  Iowa  City,  West  (10)   8-0    100             
2.  Des  Moines,  North     8-1   84           
3.  Johnston       8-1      78                   
4.  Waukee            8-1    67                   
5.  Sioux  City,  East  6-1      58           
6.  Des  Moines,  Hoover  8-1     39           
7.  Dubuque,  Hempstead  7-1      38           
8.  North  Scott,  Eldridge  8-1     32               
9.  Dubuque,  Senior   7-2    22                 
10.  Pleasant  Valley  8-1     19
Others  receiving  votes:  Cedar  Falls  7.  Dowling  Catholic,  West  Des  Moines  6.                                                                                                                 

Class 3A
1.  Oskaloosa  (7)   10-0     96                 
2.  Glenwood  (3) 9-0      88                 
3.  Bishop  Heelan  Catholic,  Sioux  City  7-1   76                 
4.  Mount  Pleasant  8-2      63                 
5.  Norwalk   8-1     61                   
6.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids  5-3    51               
7.  Harlan 7-1      27                   
8.  Charles  City 8-1     26
9.  Le  Mars 6-3     25                   
10.  Spirit  Lake 7-3      13     
Others  receiving  votes:  Winterset  10.  Pella  6.  Wahlert,  Dubuque  4.  Carroll  3.  Webster  City  1.                                                                            

Class 2A
1.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (5)  8-0    93                 
2.  Sioux  Center  (4)  9-0      92           
3.  Van  Meter  (1)   10-0    77                 
4.  Aplington-Parkersburg  10-0     62               
5.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque 11-0      52               
6.  Sheldon   9-1      51                   
7.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell 11-0     49               
8.  Northeast,  Goose  Lake   10-0     20     
9.  Treynor    7-0     16         
10.  Unity  Christian,  Orange  City 8-3     14  
Others  receiving  votes:  East  Marshall,  Le  Grand    7.  Wapello  6.  Des  Moines  Christian  4.  Forest  City  3.  PCM,  Monroe  3.  Rock  Valley  1.<

Class 1A
1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (6)   12-0     95                 
2.  Grand  View  Christian  (4)   9-0       91               
3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen 10-0      82           
4.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville 8-0     63               
5.  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona  10-1     60               
6.  Lynnville-Sully  9-1    36                 
7.  Edgewood-Colesburg   11-1      26           
8.  George-Little  Rock 7-4    21           
9.  Ankeny  Christian  Academy  8-1     19     
(tie)  Dunkerton  9-0   19                         
Others  receiving  votes:  St.  Albert,  Council  Bluffs  11.  South  O'Brien,  Paullina    10.  Iowa  Mennonite,  Kalona  6.  Bedford  5.  Montezuma  2.  New  London  2.  Wapsie  Valley,  Fairbank    1.  St.  Edmond,  Fort  Dodge  1.

