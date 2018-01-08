Musketeers send three players to USHL/NHL Top Prospects game

Instead of a traditional All-Star game, the United States Hockey League hold a Top Prospects game. It features the top 40 players in the league who are eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft. Sioux City will send three players to the game on Tuesday.

Musketeer forwards Sampo Ranta, Samuel Salonen and Martin Pospisil were all selected. Ranta leads Sioux City with 15 points, while Pospisil leads in assists and Salonen is sixth on the team in points.



The players were picked by USHL and NHL General Managers, and the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau. They're excited to get to play in front of scouts from every NHL team.

"It's going to be fun to play against the best players of the USHL that are draft eligible," said Samuel Salonen. "That's going to be fun. See where the level goes and how much do you have to develop."

"It's going to be fun for sure," said Sampo Ranta. "It's going to be a great experience for us. It's going to be fun I think. Get there, try our best and have some fun."

"I'm excited. It's going to be tough but it's going to be, for sure fun," said Martin Pospisil. "I'm so excited."

Ranta and Salonen are from Finland, and Pospisil is from Slovakia. They are three of the nine international players who will be in the Top Prospects game.

In all, 38 of the 40 prospects on the ice are committed to Division 1 college programs. That has become a common path to pro hockey and the NHL.

"The foreign player that comes to the league now, college has become such a strong option," said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand. "You're at over 35% of guys in the NHL came from college. That's the highest its ever been. I think that longer runway and that projection is there and you got time to build and grow in those college atmospheres."

Pospisil was third in the overall skills competition on Monday. The Top Prospects game is Tuesday in Kearney, Nebraska.