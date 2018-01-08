Mild again tomorrow before wintry weather returns later in the week

Warmer weather has moved into Siouxland over the past couple of days allowing Sioux City to hit the 40s for the first time in 2018 and western Siouxland to even make it into the 50s.

We have two more mild days ahead of us with highs mostly in the 40s through Wednesday.

Changes start to arrive during the day on Wednesday when a rain shower could become possible by the afternoon.

The heavier precipitation will move in Wednesday evening into Wednesday night with first a mix of precipitation that will then be changing to all snow.

That snow could become heavy during the night Wednesday night and into early Thursday before that snow starts tapering off.

Accumulations are going to be possible with this system as a lot of us could be looking at a 3 to 6 inch type snow although we'll be monitoring to see whether there are going to be areas that could see more than that.

Wind will be coming with this system as well and temperatures will plunge with highs only in the low teens on Thursday.

That big system moves out by later Thursday but some lighter snow could spread in during the day on Friday.

We are looking drier over the weekend but the cold weather will be sticking around.