Slick conditions impact Kansas City area - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Slick conditions impact Kansas City area

Posted:
Kansas City crash Kansas City crash
(NBC News) -

Slick roads and car crashes snarled the Monday morning commute in the Kansas City area for drivers on both sides of the state line.

Rain and standing water from Sunday froze overnight, creating the dangerous conditions.

From surface streets to highways, more than 20 cars slid off roads and into curbs, medians and embankments.

On one stretch of I-435 between state line and Quivira, authorities responded to at least five crashes, which impacted both east and westbound traffic.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.