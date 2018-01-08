Slick conditions impact Kansas City area

Slick roads and car crashes snarled the Monday morning commute in the Kansas City area for drivers on both sides of the state line.

Rain and standing water from Sunday froze overnight, creating the dangerous conditions.

From surface streets to highways, more than 20 cars slid off roads and into curbs, medians and embankments.

On one stretch of I-435 between state line and Quivira, authorities responded to at least five crashes, which impacted both east and westbound traffic.