Hawarden, IA native Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg's first legislative session

From Hawarden...to the golden dome.

An improbable journey to the Iowa state capital.

"What an honor for a Northwest Iowa boy to have this kind of opportunity," said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg (R) Iowa.

When longtime governor Terry Branstad took a flight to China to become the U.S. Ambassador, Kim Reynolds became Iowa's governor.

Her first course of action - bringing West Sioux grad Adam Gregg on as her lieutenant governor.

"On a Wednesday I was the state public defender and on a Thursday I was serving in the role of lieutenant governor," said Gregg.

Gregg was forced to hit the ground running, traveling the Hawkeye state with Reynolds on a 99 county tour.

"It's been a learning experience from day one," said Gregg.

Since taking on the state's second-most-powerful role - Gregg has absorbed - becoming familiar with issues from Siouxland and beyond.

Learning the ins and outs of innovative Iowa industry, education, and its workforce.

But, on Monday, a new challenge presented itself to the one-time Falcon homecoming king.

"When you sign up for a role like this, you sign up for the tough problems," said Gregg.

Lawmakers are forced to find a way to make back on a $37 million budget shortfall this legislative session.

Some inevitable cuts are coming that can't please every legislator and their constituents.

"We're going to make those tough decisions that you have to make in a roll like this," said Gregg.

Iowa's first female governor will lay out her suggestions in her first ever condition of the state address in the house chamber, Tuesday morning.

Her right-hand man will look on from the first row as history is made at the state capitol.