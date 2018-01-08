Amendment approved for Military Road bridge project

The Sioux City City Council approves the second amendment of the Military Road reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation project.



The amendment includes electrical design reworking, which allows outlets to be added to street lights.



The cost for the outlets is estimated at slightly more than 31-thousand dollars.



The first amendment was approved in September.



It included an additional 25-thousand dollars to the agreement.



?The reconstruction of Military Road from the bridge, over the Big Sioux River to Riverside Boulevard, is budgeted for 2-point-7-5 million dollars in fiscal year 2018.