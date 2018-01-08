Sioux City Council defers vote on new multi-sport complex

The Sioux City Council defers a vote on a new multi-sport complex.



The 68-thousand square foot facility would provide year-round athletics, and would be host site for leagues and tournaments.



Several locations have been proposed for the new complex.



HCC Enterprises, LLC says the ideal location would be on city-owned property along South Lafayette Street.



Council member Rhonda Capron says the deference is to make additional reviews of the proposal.



"We're just going to make sure the location is good, that we can get everything done as far as the ordinance and all that so we're just gonna make sure that it's all done right." said Rhonda Capron, Sioux City Council.



The vote will now take place at the January 22nd council meeting.