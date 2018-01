Council members voted to approve the painting of the Singing Hills Reservoir with a "Sioux City Sue" theme.



The tower will have Sioux City on the top.



Below it will read, "Home of Sioux City Sue" with music notes around the tower.



The idea had been proposed to have the notes match the song.



However, due to the difficulties of obtaining a response on copyright, generic music notes will be used.



This change also will help keep costs down.