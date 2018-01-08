Undefeated Ponca boys ranked first while chasing second title

The Ponca boys stayed number-1 in the Class C2 basketball rankings by the Omaha World Herald. The undefeated Indians are trying to win back to back state championships. They won it all for the first time in ten years last March in Lincoln, going 27-4 overall.

Ponca improved to 12-0 with a 64-40 win at the CNOS Classic in Sioux City on Saturday. Of their 12 wins, ten have been by double digits. They've almost doubled their opponents point totals, scoring 798 points themselves, while giving up 473.

Repeating won't be easy, but the five seniors have taken everyone's best shot.

"We love it. It's kind of motivation for us to play hard and play better," said senior Logan Kingsbury. "We want teams giving it their best shot. We like crushing their dreams."

"We've got a lot of players back and a lot of experience," said head coach Adam Poulosky. "That really helps us. A lot of our guys have played in big games before. That's really helped us kind of keep things rolling."

"We want to stay loose, stay relaxed," added Kingsbury. "Don't get too tense. But we got to work hard in practice while still having fun. That's how you win."

Ponca will try to keep their record spotless in a home game against Wakefield on Tuesday.