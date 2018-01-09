Accident involving semi-truck near Emerson, NE

Multiple emergency agencies responded to an accident on Highway-35 near Emerson, Nebraska Monday night involving a semi-truck and other vehicles.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m., near Mile Marker 52.

At least some of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals and portions of the highway in both directions were closed.

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers are on the scene assisting the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the investigation continues and it may be a while before more details are released.