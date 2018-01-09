Reynolds prepares for first 'Condition of the State' speech

Facing that 37-million-dollar budget shortfall, Iowa lawmakers await recommendations from Governor Kim Reynolds.

She'll unveil her plans, Tuesday morning, in her first "condition of the state" speech to joint session of the legislature.

"Well, we're going to keep working with the legislature," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa.

No matter how Governor Kim Reynolds handles the budget shortfall, lawmakers will be involved. So will agency directors and department heads. And, they got their marching orders early on.

"This is probably going to be another tight budget cycle," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa. "And, please act accordingly."

When cuts are made, K-12 education will be spared.

"Even last year we didn't do a complete across the board cut," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa. "If you'll remember, for instance, we held education harmless. And, I've already made that committment again."

Though she doesn't envision any cuts, she doesn't expect any big increase, either.

"What are you prepared to do for K-12 education, this year?"

"Well, Matt I'd love to tell you right now, but I can't give you the scoop," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa.

But, Reynolds did boast about Iowa's record of putting $735-million new dollars into education since 2011. Another priority? Tax reform. Reynolds says reforms at the federal level were intended to allow people keep more of what they make.

"We want to be partner with them and look for opportunities to pass those savings on to Iowans," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa.

Reynolds believes Iowans will, in turn, invest in the economy, which could avoid budget cuts like those facing Iowa, again, this year.

Governor Reynolds delivers her "condition of the state" speech Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Governor Reynolds delivers her "condition of the state" speech Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.


