Centsable Health: Portion Sizes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Portion Sizes

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

                                                    Grains

6 servings per day

Rice or pasta

½ cup

tennis ball/closed fist

Bagel

1 mini OR ½ of a large bagel

Hockey puck

Fruit

4 servings per day

Apple

1 medium

Tennis ball/closed fist

Berries

½ cup

Half tennis ball

Avocado

1/5 or 1 ounce

1 slice

Dried fruit

¼ cup

Egg

Vegetables

 4 servings per day

Chopped vegetables

½ cup

7 cotton balls

Raw, leafy greens

1 cup

Baseball

Proteins

2 to 3 servings per day

Lean meat

3 ounces

Deck or cards/palm of your hand

Fish

3 ounces

Checkbook

Scrambled eggs

1 cup

Tennis ball

Nuts

1 ounce

Ping pong ball

Nut butter

1 Tbsp.

Thumb

Other

Dark chocolate

1.5 ounces

Floss dispenser

Trail mix

¼ cup

Small handful

Oil

2 Tbsp

Golf ball
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.