Nebraska state veteran care workers to get 20 percent raise

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska state veterans' care workers are receiving a 20 percent pay raise after recent surveys found their wages are lagging their peers in other states.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs announced the increase Monday. The governor's office says in a news release that the new pay rate is more competitive for people with similar roles in government and the private sector.

Staff care technicians provide basic nursing care, administer medications and perform a variety of other tasks for Nebraska veterans. Ricketts says the raise is intended to increase recruitment and retention. There are 135 in the state's veterans' homes. A spokesman for the governor's office says the starting wage for the care workers is increasing from $11.71 per hour to $14.05 per hour.

