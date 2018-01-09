HEALTHBEAT 4: Stop the Bleed Campaign

"Saving life and limb with patients, it is truly the new CPR."

Far too many deaths occur as a result of a victim that is bleeding out- not being able to make it to a medical facility in time.

Thus, the "Stop the Bleed" campaign was created to teach everyday people how to properly, and quickly, stop hemorrhaging.

"We are very early in our stages in our Stop the Bleed teaching, we've started with our EMS squads, a lot of those people are seeing farm injuries, and a lot of severe bleeding," said Dr. Craig Nemechek, Medical Director, Trauma Services.

The goal of the coalition, is simple.

"Our goal is to teach people to treat any type of severe bleeding in the field," said Barb Eveleth, Mercy Trauma Program Manager. "And if they can control that bleeding, they can save that person's life, and save that person's limb."

The classes teach things that one may not think they would need to know before assisting someone.

"A lot of the times, people in the public have a hard time getting in someone's personal space, or taking off an article of clothing so that they can stop the bleed," adds Eveleth. "So when we do hands-on in the classroom, it helps them to get ready for that, and kind of get what the feel is, what's it like to get in someone's personal space."

Both Dr. Craig Nemechek and Barb Eveleth have seen the impact this kind of knowledge can have on a person.

"It truly did save their life," adds Eveleth. "He was bleeding from some major arteries, they brought him in, and our trauma surgeons were here ready when he got here, took him to surgery, and this gentleman is still here."

Whether a professional, or a regular bystander, anyone can administer simple medical care to victims that stops hemorrhaging.

"The goal from here on out, is to take it to other places," said Dr. "Things like schools, industrial parks, different organizations. With the long-term goal, to have everyone taught in this "Stop the Bleeding" campaign."