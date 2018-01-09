Snowy and much colder conditions in Siouxland

**Winter Storm Warning for Carroll and Calhoun Co. until Thursday at 6 pm**



**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Siouxland through Thursday evening**



Winter is back in Siouxland! I hope you've enjoyed this brief mild stretch over the last few days as cold air is now pouring into region thanks to a potent cold front. This wintry system is continuing to move through the Plains and with that, snow will be developing through the morning. Snow will be falling moderate to heavy at times, especially SE of Sioux City as this area of low pressure continues to move northeastward. Winds will be quite strong with gusts possible nearing 50 mph which will make for frigid wind chills and patchy blowing snow. In terms of our accumulation, far SE Siouxland will have the best shot at seeing a little more snow with 2-4" possible. This includes Carroll, Shelby, and Calhoun Co. A more widespread 1-2" will be seen west of this line with Sioux City seeing around an inch possible. Snow then begins to exit by this afternoon with clearing taking place through the overnight. Temperatures will be falling through the day as well with lows falling back into the sub-zero category overnight. Another quick burst of snow is possible tomorrow as a little disturbance swings down from the NW. This could give us quick 1-2" before it ends tomorrow night. Much colder air will be filtering into the viewing area as a result of these systems with highs remaining below average into next week. Some light snow is possible yet again Sunday as another wave of moisture develops across Siouxland.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Track the winter weather with Storm Track 4 Interactive here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar

See Closings and Delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays