WINTER STORM WATCH issued for parts of Siouxland



**Winter Storm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Siouxland from Wednesday Evening -Thursday**

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Siouxland(including Sioux City) from 6 PM Wednesday Evening-Thursday Evening

One more mild afternoon is in store for the region before our the big wintry changes we've been talking about begin to occur. A potent system is continuing to move toward the Plains and ahead of that, southerly flow will continue to pump in the warmth. Highs once again look to rise into the 40s and 50s. Clouds will be on the increase due to that system and we could see some of that patchy fog possible as well as areas of drizzle due to that moisture transport from the southerly winds. This evening though is when that colder air begins to arrive and we could see a little freezing drizzle as temps dip toward that freezing mark. But as temperatures really begin to fall, precipitation will transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Moisture then quickly transitions over to snow, falling heavy at times into our Thursday morning.

As this system intensifies, so will the winds with gusts possibly near 40 mph. This could cause near whiteout conditions so we're not advising travel during the height of this storm. Accumulations are still ranging from that 1-3" along I-29 and westward, with the IA Great Lakes squeaking into that category as well. Higher amounts of 3-6" will be possible from about Storm Lake south and eastward where the heaviest of snow looks to fall. Locally higher amounts are possible. These numbers will continue to be fine tuned though as this system arrives. One things for sure though is that much colder air will move in behind this boundary. Highs will be in the single digits by this weekend and lows in the double digits below 0°. Another quick-moving disturbance could put down some minor accumulations of snow Friday and then yet again Sunday! Continue to stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest on our winter weather. High pressure begins to build in for next week with sunshine prevailing as we progress into Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Track the winter weather with Storm Track 4 Interactive here:http://www.ktiv.com/category/303611/alerts-warnings