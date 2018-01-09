TRACKING: The latest on our next winter storm

**Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Siouxland until Thursday at 6 pm**

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of Siouxland (including Sioux City) until 6 pm Thursday**

Today was the calm before the storm and cold that will start moving in tonight. Areas of fog have developed today ahead of the cold front that's going to dramatically change our weather. Some rain showers could begin developing this evening with the colder weather starting to move into western Siouxland after 8 pm. The rain showers could turn into a mix as that colder air moves in and some of that mix could include some light freezing rain for a brief period of time. So we'll have to be watching for some slick conditions to potentially develop. That mix will turn over to snow as the night goes on with some accumulations taking place. It's looking like the heaviest of snow is going to fall in eastern Siouxland where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Wednesday night into Thursday for 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. Central and western Siouxland will be in a Winter Weather Advisory for 1 to 3 inches of snow with both the advisory and the Winter Storm Warning going until 6 pm on Thursday. The wind is the other factor that's going to cause problems. That wind could gust over 40 miles per hour at times causing reduced visibilities. That wind will ramp up after midnight then slowly settle down late as we get into Thursday evening. Friday will be much calmer but a chance of some light snow could move in during the afternoon and linger into Friday night with some light accumulations. Saturday will be all about the cold as highs stay in the single digits for most of us. Then Sunday will warm up some for us but that comes with another chance of a little light snow. Then get ready for major cooling again by Monday when highs stay in the single digits. We'll see some warming then into the middle of the week when highs could get into the mid 20s by Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

Track the winter weather with Storm Track 4 Interactive here:http://www.ktiv.com/category/303611/alerts-warnings