TRACKING: The latest on our next winter storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TRACKING: The latest on our next winter storm

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisory Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisory
(KTIV) -

**Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Siouxland until Thursday at 6 pm**

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of Siouxland (including Sioux City) until 6 pm Thursday**

Today was the calm before the storm and cold that will start moving in tonight. Areas of fog have developed today ahead of the cold front that's going to dramatically change our weather. Some rain showers could begin developing this evening with the colder weather starting to move into western Siouxland after 8 pm. The rain showers could turn into a mix as that colder air moves in and some of that mix could include some light freezing rain for a brief period of time. So we'll have to be watching for some slick conditions to potentially develop. That mix will turn over to snow as the night goes on with some accumulations taking place. It's looking like the heaviest of snow is going to fall in eastern Siouxland where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Wednesday night into Thursday for 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. Central and western Siouxland will be in a Winter Weather Advisory for 1 to 3 inches of snow with both the advisory and the Winter Storm Warning going until 6 pm on Thursday. The wind is the other factor that's going to cause problems. That wind could gust over 40 miles per hour at times causing reduced visibilities. That wind will ramp up after midnight then slowly settle down late as we get into Thursday evening. Friday will be much calmer but a chance of some light snow could move in during the afternoon and linger into Friday night with some light accumulations. Saturday will be all about the cold as highs stay in the single digits for most of us. Then Sunday will warm up some for us but that comes with another chance of a little light snow. Then get ready for major cooling again by Monday when highs stay in the single digits. We'll see some warming then into the middle of the week when highs could get into the mid 20s by Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers 

Track the winter weather with Storm Track 4 Interactive here:http://www.ktiv.com/category/303611/alerts-warnings

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.