President Trump hosts bi-partisan meeting on DACA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump hosts bi-partisan meeting on DACA

Posted:
(NBC News) -

President Donald Trump will hold a meeting at the White House focused on immigration.

Bi-partisan members of the House and Senate will head over to the White House Tuesday to discuss the next steps toward passing immigration reform policy.

The Trump administration has made its immigration priorities clear, including securing the Mexican border with a wall.

The White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and several members of Congress from both sides of the aisle are scheduled to attend. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.