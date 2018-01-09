President Trump hosts bi-partisan meeting on DACA

President Donald Trump will hold a meeting at the White House focused on immigration.

Bi-partisan members of the House and Senate will head over to the White House Tuesday to discuss the next steps toward passing immigration reform policy.

The Trump administration has made its immigration priorities clear, including securing the Mexican border with a wall.

The White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and several members of Congress from both sides of the aisle are scheduled to attend.