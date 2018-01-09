Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last summer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last summer

NBC News

Former Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney was treated last summer for prostate cancer.

That is according to two sources close to Romney.

Romney's treatment involved surgery at the University of California-Irvine Medical Center and it was successful.

The sources told NBC News Romney has a good prognosis.

Romney is said to be seriously considering running for the senate seat being vacated by Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, who announced last week he would retire at the end of his term.

