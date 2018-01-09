Snow falls in Sahara, the hottest desert in the world - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow falls in Sahara, the hottest desert in the world

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Residents of Ain Sefra in northern Algeria over the weekend welcomed the sight of snow in the Sahara, the hottest desert in the world.

A rare bout of icy weather hit the town, covering parts of the sandy slopes in snow, even though it melts as temperatures rise during the day.

Photographer Hamouda Ben Jerad, who filmed footage of people walking around admiring the sights, said the mixture of sand and snow proved a unique photo opportunity.

The town of Ain Sefra is known as the gateway to the Sahara Desert.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.