Tips for flyers looking to cut down or skip airline baggage fees

It has been less than 10 years since the airlines started charging for every checked bag and now, the new fees can add hundreds of dollars to your next vacation budget.

Lorraine Henry, a frequent flyer said, "I hate it. I don't think it's fair to the consumers and to people that have to travel."

Lorraine speaks for lots of airline travelers stuck with paying extra for their checked luggage.

She is a small business owner that teaches at sewing expos around the country.

Lorraine said, "probably about a third of the year, I'm gone."

And that means checking two bags on every flight. If Lorraine had to pay for those bags.

Lorraine said, "I'm talking $1,500 a year just in baggage fees."

Travelers are finding ways to cut down or skip those fees.

First off, freeload on the freebies.

Child car seats and strollers are checked for free. Before you zip them up in their travel bags, pack some items inside.

Don't pay for overweight bags. Pack your heaviest items in your carry on.

That way you can pack more in checked bags without going over 50-pound limit.

Henry said, "You'd be surprised at what lengths I go to on my carry-on."

Try wearing your luggage. If you have a jacket with multiple pockets, pack those full and wear the jacket.

You can stow it once you settle in.

Book tickets with an airline credit card.

Many carriers will waive baggage fees for airline cardholders and their companions.

If you put in lots of miles like Lorraine Henry, try to reach the airline miles level that offers free bags. In Lorraine Henry's case that means going 50,000 miles every year."

Lorraine said, "If I have to have more then i will throw in an extra trip somewhere to get those miles."

Finally, consider flying a higher class that waives baggage fees.

This may sound crazy but if you expect to bring a lot of bags, flying first class might be the same price as flying coach and paying for all of your luggage.

Baggage fees add up for every passenger.

Finding ways to fly and save a few bucks can mean more money for your trip.