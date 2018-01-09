Governor to travel Nebraska after State of the State address - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Governor to travel Nebraska after State of the State address

Posted:
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is taking agenda on the road after he delivers his annual State of the State address to lawmakers.

Ricketts will deliver the speech Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol in Lincoln, followed by additional public statements in the governor's hearing room.

He will then travel to Grand Island, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

Ricketts is expected to outline a legislative package which includes income and property tax measures and his proposals to balance the budget in the face of a state revenue shortfall.

Watch the Live Stream here at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

