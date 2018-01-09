Explorers sign two more pitchers; have five hurlers inked for 2018

The Sioux City Explorers have re-signed RHP Ryan Flores to a 2018 American Association contract. The 2018 season will mark Flores’ second season in professional baseball, both in Sioux City. The Explorers have also signed RHP Marcus Jensen. The upcoming season will be Jensen’s 8th season in professional baseball.

Flores began his professional career last season and turned in an impressive rookie campaign for the Explorers. Flores led the club in games pitched with 44 appearances out of the X’s bullpen, which was also tied for fifth most in the American Association. The hard throwing righty also led the Explorers pitching staff in strikeouts, accumulating 93 in just 78 innings pitched on the season. Flores finished the 2017 season with a 4-5 record to go along with 2 saves, owning a 4.27 ERA.

Jensen was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 30th round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, AZ. Jensen would make his professional debut as a 17 year old in 2009 pitching in the Gulf Coast League for the Rays. In 2012, Jensen was promoted to the Single-A Hudson Valley Renegades where the righty went 6-1, earning 6 saves, while owning a 3.58 ERA. For his efforts, Jensen was named a 2012 New York-Pennsylvania League Mid-Season All-Star. Jensen last played for the Rockland Boulders in the Can-Am League where he went 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA.

Jensen’s father, Marcus, played seven seasons in the big leagues as a catcher for the Giants, Brewers, Twins, Cardinals, Red Sox, Rangers, and Tigers from 1996-2002 and is currently the bullpen coach for the Oakland Athletics.

With the signing of Flores and Jensen, the X’s now have five players (all pitchers) signed to 2018 contracts.