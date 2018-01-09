Local agencies prepare for winter storm

One of the busiest times for the Iowa Department of Transportation is during the winter. Snow and ice storms keep the road crews busy.

"We do most of our preparations at the end of the last storm." Says highway maintenance supervisor Todd Cogdil "That's when we clean up the trucks, dump trucks and do any repairs that are needed."

That this puts them in a good position when the weather threatens.

"When an impending storm is coming in like this we're just doing the final touches." Cogdil continues "Checking lights, checking blades, mixing up some material and making sure the trucks are ready to run."

Fire crews must also be ready, some features on their vehicles help in these situations.

"Our engine companies have what they call on-spot chains that are able to drop down and provide chain whips underneath the tires to provide added traction." Says Josh McClure of Sioux City Fire "We run some squad pickups that have four wheel drive capabilities and also have plow attachments we can put on. We can run those on medical calls."

Once storms move in both the Department of Transportation and emergency personnel have hazards that they face.

"They have to drive at a slower rate so they can place the salt and material on the roadway. So the hazard is that we're traveling at a slower rate compared to the rest of the traffic on the roadway." said Cogdill.

"There's lots of hidden ice underneath the snow. We're going up and down stairs, we're carrying heavy equipment in and out of houses. Sometimes we're also carrying patients so we try to be very mindful not only to protect ourselves but also those we're out trying to serve." said McClure.

Tackling the storm before, during and after conditions are at their worst.