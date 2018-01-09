One suspect in custody, two still on the loose following Sioux Falls shooting

Police say two men are dead following a shooting in Sioux Falls

One of three suspects wanted in connection with a double homicide in Sioux Falls has been taken into custody.

Nineteen-year-old Crystal Habben was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail early Tuesday for allegedly concealing a felony. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Authorities are still seeking two suspects in the Friday shooting deaths of 28-year-old Samuel Crockett and 30-year-old Corey Zephier. Police say the drug-related incident happened outside an apartment building.

Manuel Frias is being sought for first-degree murder, and Maria LeClaire is wanted for first-degree robbery. Police say they might be armed.