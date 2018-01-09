The importance of getting salt off of your car

The car wash has been a busy place over the past few days with warmer temperatures in place.



It's important to regularly clean your car during the winter months.



This is the time of year that cars get covered in salt.



Despite the colder temperatures you need to wash that salt off when possible.



"If you leave the salt on the car it's going to start eating away at the paint." said Ron Pieper, Ron Pieper's Body Shop Owner.



That makes your car more susceptible to damage.



"If you have rock chips where the metal is exposed then you can get some rust in those areas." said Mark Hanson, Rocket Car Wash co-owner.



Another vulnerable place is the wheel wells.



"Some of the drive through car washes do a pretty good job, some of them don't get the inside under the wheel wells really well. So even if they use the car washes most of the time, it's still a good idea to wash it manually, by hand, once in a while." said Pieper.



In addition, you can wax the car to help protect it.



"They are liquid or foam so they can flow into your cracks and crevices and give you protection." said Mark Hanson, Rocket Car Wash co-owner.



So even if it may not last long, your car will be thankful for the care.