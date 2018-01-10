SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Le Mars beat Sioux Center in girls and boys basketball on Tuesday night. Le Mars beat Sioux Center in girls and boys basketball on Tuesday night.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denison-Schleswig 65 CB St. Albert 32 F  
Newell-Fonda 67 FD St. Edmond 22 F  
Elgin/Pope John 60 Fullerton 45 F  
Dakota Valley 51 West Central 45 F  
Boyd County 52 Ainsworth 30 F  
Logan-Magnolia 63 Griswold 17 F  
Pierce 49 Columbus L'view 40 F  
West Sioux 42 Akron-Westfield 28 F  
West Pt-Beemer 51 Battle Creek 39 F  
Unity Christian 65 Boyden-Hull 53 F  
H-M-S 51 CC-Everly 29 F  
Clearwater-Orchard 36 Creighton 35 F  
Ewing 66 Elkhorn Valley 51 F  
Winnebago 70 Emerson-Hubbard 33 F  
Pender 61 Homer 54 F  
Wayne 59 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 30 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 69 Lawton-Bronson 40 F  
Logan View-Scr. 42 Madison 29 F  
Western Christian 51 MOC-FV 34 F  
Ridge View 56 MVAO/COU 21 F  
Wynot 59 Niobrara-Verdigre 13 F  
Columbus Scotus 42 Norfolk Catholic 30 F  
Woodbury Central 48 OA-BCIG 38 F  
Stanton 67 Plainview 31 F  
Hinton 54 Remsen St. Mary's 28 F  
Siouxland Christian 47 River Valley 19 F  
CBAL 62 S.C. East 51 F  
CBTJ 62 S.C. North 30 F  
S.C. West 72 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 70 F  
Spencer 48 Sheldon 40 F  
Le Mars 55 Sioux Center 54 F  
Alta-Aurelia 71 SL St. Mary's 17 F  
Madison 61 Vermillion 56 F  
Ponca 45 Wakefield 18 F  
West Monona 42 Westwood 38 F  

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Logan-Magnolia 60 Griswold 24 F  
Norfolk Catholic 42 Columbus Scotus 25 F  
Spirit Lake 84 Adrian, MN 46 F  
Wisner-Pilger 63 Holy Family 41 F  
Ainsworth 49 Boyd County 38 F  
West Sioux 80 Akron-Westfield 52 F  
Boyer Valley 70 Ar-We-Va 46 F  
S.C. East 76 CBAL 53 F  
S.C. North 56 CBTJ 46 F  
West Holt 73 Crofton 38 F  
Winnebago 79 Emerson-Hubbard 50 F  
Elkhorn Valley 56 Ewing 37 F  
South O'Brien 60 Harris-Lake Park 46 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 68 Hinton 29 F  
Pender 50 Homer 42 F  
Wayne 69 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 53 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 60 Lawton-Bronson 45 F  
Logan View-Scr. 76 Madison 46 F  
Ridge View 54 MVAO/COU 52 F  
Stanton 49 Plainview 47 F  
Winside 61 Santee 40 F  
S.C. West 65 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 58 F  
Le Mars 65 Sioux Center 64 F  
River Valley 57 Siouxland Christian 41 F  
Alta-Aurelia 63 SL St. Mary's 38 F  
Bishop Heelan 87 South Sioux City 61 F  
Sheldon 65 Spencer 41 F  
Boyden-Hull 57 Unity Christian 49 F  
Ponca 69 Wakefield 39 F  
Westwood 58 West Monona 56 F  
OA-BCIG 80 Woodbury Central 51 F  
SF Lincoln 75 Yankton 53 F  
EP-Jefferson 65 Lennox 57 F

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Butler 74 Creighton 85 F  
Iowa State 78 Kansas 83 F  
Wisconsin 59 Nebraska 63 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 Akron-Westfield 15 F  
Storm Lake 60 Akron-Westfield 24 F  
Columbus 41 Norfolk 24 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 Storm Lake 22 F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.