SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

Le Mars beat Sioux Center in girls and boys basketball on Tuesday night.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denison-Schleswig 65 CB St. Albert 32 F
Newell-Fonda 67 FD St. Edmond 22 F
Elgin/Pope John 60 Fullerton 45 F
Dakota Valley 51 West Central 45 F
Boyd County 52 Ainsworth 30 F
Logan-Magnolia 63 Griswold 17 F
Pierce 49 Columbus L'view 40 F
West Sioux 42 Akron-Westfield 28 F
West Pt-Beemer 51 Battle Creek 39 F
Unity Christian 65 Boyden-Hull 53 F
H-M-S 51 CC-Everly 29 F
Clearwater-Orchard 36 Creighton 35 F
Ewing 66 Elkhorn Valley 51 F
Winnebago 70 Emerson-Hubbard 33 F
Pender 61 Homer 54 F
Wayne 59 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 30 F
Kingsley-Pierson 69 Lawton-Bronson 40 F
Logan View-Scr. 42 Madison 29 F
Western Christian 51 MOC-FV 34 F
Ridge View 56 MVAO/COU 21 F
Wynot 59 Niobrara-Verdigre 13 F
Columbus Scotus 42 Norfolk Catholic 30 F
Woodbury Central 48 OA-BCIG 38 F
Stanton 67 Plainview 31 F
Hinton 54 Remsen St. Mary's 28 F
Siouxland Christian 47 River Valley 19 F
CBAL 62 S.C. East 51 F
CBTJ 62 S.C. North 30 F
S.C. West 72 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 70 F
Spencer 48 Sheldon 40 F
Le Mars 55 Sioux Center 54 F
Alta-Aurelia 71 SL St. Mary's 17 F
Madison 61 Vermillion 56 F
Ponca 45 Wakefield 18 F
West Monona 42 Westwood 38 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Logan-Magnolia 60 Griswold 24 F
Norfolk Catholic 42 Columbus Scotus 25 F
Spirit Lake 84 Adrian, MN 46 F
Wisner-Pilger 63 Holy Family 41 F
Ainsworth 49 Boyd County 38 F
West Sioux 80 Akron-Westfield 52 F
Boyer Valley 70 Ar-We-Va 46 F
S.C. East 76 CBAL 53 F
S.C. North 56 CBTJ 46 F
West Holt 73 Crofton 38 F
Winnebago 79 Emerson-Hubbard 50 F
Elkhorn Valley 56 Ewing 37 F
South O'Brien 60 Harris-Lake Park 46 F
Remsen St. Mary's 68 Hinton 29 F
Pender 50 Homer 42 F
Wayne 69 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 53 F
Kingsley-Pierson 60 Lawton-Bronson 45 F
Logan View-Scr. 76 Madison 46 F
Ridge View 54 MVAO/COU 52 F
Stanton 49 Plainview 47 F
Winside 61 Santee 40 F
S.C. West 65 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 58 F
Le Mars 65 Sioux Center 64 F
River Valley 57 Siouxland Christian 41 F
Alta-Aurelia 63 SL St. Mary's 38 F
Bishop Heelan 87 South Sioux City 61 F
Sheldon 65 Spencer 41 F
Boyden-Hull 57 Unity Christian 49 F
Ponca 69 Wakefield 39 F
Westwood 58 West Monona 56 F
OA-BCIG 80 Woodbury Central 51 F
SF Lincoln 75 Yankton 53 F
EP-Jefferson 65 Lennox 57 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Butler 74 Creighton 85 F
Iowa State 78 Kansas 83 F
Wisconsin 59 Nebraska 63 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 Akron-Westfield 15 F
Storm Lake 60 Akron-Westfield 24 F
Columbus 41 Norfolk 24 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 Storm Lake 22 F